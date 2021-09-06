Matsyafed’s nylon net factory to get cracking

Increased demand for products

The Matsyafed fish net factory in Kochi will induct six new machines and five machines at its Kannur unit to improve production to meet new requirements that include nets that are deployed in a wide range of activities from fish cage culture to protective cover for chicken and duck farms.

The Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development is the apex body comprising 560 primary fishers’ cooperatives across the State. The apex cooperative is engaged in various activities, including fish net production and Kochi is one of its major centres.

Matsyafed sources said that eight machines at the Kochi unit, which were about 30 years old, had been disposed of and new machines were being inducted by October this year.

The Kochi unit of Matsyafed net factory is one of the busiest and produces around 600 tonnes of fish nets annually. The factory was established with he aim of making quality nylon fish nets available to fishers at a reasonable cost.

The increasing demand for quality nylon nets is stretching the production capacity of the Kochi unit. There is great demand for Matsyafed net from farmers, who want to make provisions for cultivation of crops like cow pea and snake gourd, which are creepers.

Range of requirements

The unit is catering to a wide range of requirements, including demand from sports centres, where protective covers are needed. Several cricket clubs and cricket practice centres have raised demand for nets from the Matsyafed unit. Cage fish farming has increased the demand for quality nylon nets, Matsyafed sources said. Nets to prevent incursion of birds are also supplied by the unit. Cattle and aquaculture farms too have increased their demand for quality nylon nets.

The unit’s turnover is ₹30 crore per year and has been operating in profit over the past 30 years.

Fishing net production by the cooperative unit has been able to prevent the exploitation of fishers to a large extent even as it provides employment to 100 people directly and 200 others indirectly.