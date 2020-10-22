Matsyafed’s aqua tourism centres reopen

Special evening packages are also available at the aqua tourism centres at Njarakkal and Malippuram in the city.

KOCHI

22 October 2020 23:57 IST

Njarakkal, Malippuram centres ready to welcome visitors again

Matsyafed’s aqua tourism centres at Njarakkal and Malippuram will reopen for guests from Saturday, after remaining closed for eight months following the pandemic.

The tourism infrastructure here has been repaired and tidied up, said Nisha P., manager of the agency’s fish farms and aqua tourism centres. Tour packages in the ₹350 to ₹400 per person range are available here. A few evening special packages too can be utilised. They include a ride through the backwaters.

A “Dwayam” package has been readied, in which guests can visit both the aqua tourism locales and use the amenities there. They include water cycle, coracle, solar boat, pedal boating and rowing.

Advertising

Advertising

Two women self-help groups that operate eateries here cook fish that guests catch while angling and serve along with the meals. Guests can also take the fishes they catch back home if they pay their price. The eateries also serve cooked meat if orders are placed early enough.

With COVID-19 protocol in place, guests must book their visit on phone: 94970 31280 or 95260 41199.