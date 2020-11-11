Matsyafed to launch online sales across State

Orders could be placed over phone, on website or through app

The Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed), the apex fisheries cooperative in the State, is set to expand online fish sale in Ernakulam and other districts after the service was launched on November 6 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The cooperative is marketing fresh fish under the brand

“Matsyafed Freshmeen” with a view to reaching the best quality fish to customers across the State. The venture is meant to ensure quality fish supply as well as sustainable income for the fishing community, said a Matysafed official.

The supply of favourites such as sardines, mackerel, tuna, anchovy, and king fish will be made to customers once a message is sent to the Matsyafed number 8086380862. Orders can also be placed through www.matysafedfreshmeen.

com. The application “Matsyafed Freshmeen” for placing orders can be downloaded from Googleplay.

Matsyafed already has a chain of 67 fresh fish outlets across the State and six mobile fish units under the brand name “Anthipacha”.

The apex cooperative’s efforts have been to ensure fresh fish supplies of high quality in hygienic conditions. Free cleaning and cutting as per the customer’s requirement is one of the services being offered while value added products such as curry, pickles, and cutlets are also available through the online service.