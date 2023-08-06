Matsyafed plant in Thoppumpady to undergo renovation

August 06, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

A freezing plant run by the apex fisheries cooperative Matsyafed in Thoppumpady is all set for renovation, which will see the induction of new technology for better performance.

The freezing plant now mostly processes yellow fin tuna and skipjack tuna for export to countries such as Thailand, Morocco, Tunisia and Vietnam. The plant had not undergone renovation for more than a decade and the State government had sanctioned ₹7.5 crore for the renovation work, said Matsyafed sources.

The Kerala State Coopreative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed) was constituted in March 1984 as the apex cooperative of primary cooperatives to ensure the economic and social development of the fishing community through a slew of measures aimed at promoting production, procurement, processing, value addition and marketing of fish and fish products.

Once renovated, the plant in Thoppumpady will also be able to process squid, cuttlefish, and shrimp. The induction of new machinery and new technology will considerably reduce the time taken for processing and freezing raw materials. Sources said with a shortage of shrimps for export, tuna has been in great demand in the export market. There is also great demand for processed small shrimp in markets such as Korea and China. However, poor landings of shrimp have dragged the Matsyafed business down.

Around 640 tonnes of fish worth around ₹10 crore was exported from the plant last year. The plant is able to process up to about 20 tonnes of fish per day, depending on the availability of raw materials. The raw materials are sourced not only off the coast of Kerala but from States such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Matsyafed sources had said last week that the cooperative was looking towards government support to establish more chilling plants to help fishermen by storing excess fish catch from all major harbours and landing centres in the State.