Matsyafed Aqua Tourism Centre gets water cycle

28 December 2021 22:54 IST

A water cycle was inaugurated at the Aqua Tourism Centre at Njarakkal by K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, on Tuesday.

K.C. Rajeev, Matsyafed Board member, chaired the meeting held at the Njarakkal fish farm. The legislator also felicitated the water cycle manufacturer Antony and CIFT principal scientist and naval architect Biju, who provided necessary technical inputs for making it.

Made of fibreglass, the water cycle can carry up to 150 kg and the purpose of deploying it is to provide fun and fitness, according to P. Nisha, manager of Matsyafed Fish Farms and Aquatourism Centres.

Matsyafed will launch another water cycle at its farm at Palakkari in a day or two.