Kochi

Matsyafed Aqua Tourism Centre gets water cycle

The water cycle that was inaugurated at the Aqua Tourism Centre at Njarakkal on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A water cycle was inaugurated at the Aqua Tourism Centre at Njarakkal by K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, on Tuesday.

K.C. Rajeev, Matsyafed Board member, chaired the meeting held at the Njarakkal fish farm. The legislator also felicitated the water cycle manufacturer Antony and CIFT principal scientist and naval architect Biju, who provided necessary technical inputs for making it.

Made of fibreglass, the water cycle can carry up to 150 kg and the purpose of deploying it is to provide fun and fitness, according to P. Nisha, manager of Matsyafed Fish Farms and Aquatourism Centres.

Matsyafed will launch another water cycle at its farm at Palakkari in a day or two.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2021 10:55:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/matsyafed-aqua-tourism-centre-gets-water-cycle/article38058574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY