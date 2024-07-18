Matsyafed among agencies shortlisted to produce Turtle Extruder Devices

The Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed) is among the four agencies shortlisted by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) to mass-produce Turtle Extruder Devices (TED) to be installed in trawl nets as India tries to beat a 2019 U.S. ban on wild-caught sea shrimp from the country.

The ban was imposed because the U.S. government perceived that unregulated fishing in India resulted in the death of marine turtles listed as endangered species.

The U.S. action severely impacted Indian seafood exports since August 2019. Ignoring the U.S. market has widespread ramifications, leading to some shrimp processors shutting down units this season. According to Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) officials, Kerala exporters have lost about ₹800 crore annually since 2019, with an all-India loss estimated at ₹2,500 crore per year.

The officials were making a presentation at a workshop for trawl boat owners in the State on the use and importance of TEDs here on (July 18) Thursday. Speakers at the workshop noted that the domestic market for sea shrimp had slumped, with prices falling from the ₹160-₹170 per kg range to about ₹70 per kg. The ban, coupled with a slowdown in the Japanese market, has spelled disaster not only for exporters but also for thousands of fishermen and processing workers in peeling sheds.

George Ninan, director of CIFT, which has developed two TED models approved by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said that the TED should be seen as both a challenge and an opportunity.

On the implementation front, boat owners have welcomed the call to install TEDs on trawl nets. However, each unit costs about ₹25,000. The price will be slightly less if mass produced.Despite turnovers of up to ₹2 crore per trip, the conditions in the trawling industry were such that boat owners were still not making a profit, said a trawl boat operator at Munambam, near Kochi.

He added that the government should consider offering subsidies to boat owners to accelerate TED deployment. He alleged that since the responsibility for ensuring TED deployment rested with the Fisheries department, they might view it as an opportunity to impose heavy fines on violators.

One of the MPEDA officials, who made a presentation on TED, assured boat owners that the turtle safety fitting would enable turtles to escape from trawl nets easily while protecting the catch. He also addressed concerns about potential losses of big flat fishes like rays due to TED usage, assuring that such losses would be minimal, ranging from 1% to 4%.

Officials said that widespread dissemination of information on the use of TEDs and their commercial and ecological significance, widespread field trials, and changes in Kerala Marine Fisheries Regulation Act were needed immediately.

“This is a big task where all the nine maritime States must act in tandem to achieve a single goal. Achieving the goal will mark another milestone in the history of Indian seafood business, which has reaped the benefits of an open worldwide market,” they added.