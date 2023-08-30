Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s law firm issues defamation notice against CPI(M) district secretary

August 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

KMNP Law, of which Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan is a partner, has shot off a legal notice for civil and criminal defamation against CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan for allegedly making “highly malicious and wilfully defamatory statements” about the law firm during a press conference held on August 15.

The notice asked Mr. Mohanan to issue a public apology for intentionally and knowingly defaming the law firm and cough up ₹2.50 crore as a sign of expiation within seven days from the date of receipt of the notice failing which the firm warned to initiate appropriate civil and criminal actions. It also demanded Mr. Mohanan to withdraw and redact the ‘defamatory statements’ forthwith.

The notice issued through Supreme Court advocate Rohan Thawani was dated August 28. Mr. Mohanan said that he was yet to receive the notice. “It will be dealt legally. The notice is a mere escape ploy by Mathew Kuzhalnadan,” he said.

Among other things, Mr. Mohanan had levelled allegations about the valuation of the property bought by Mr. Kuzhalnadan and his law firm during the press conference.

The notice accused Mr. Mohanan of accusing KMNP Law of using its offices in Kochi, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Dubai for money laundering activities. “It is not known as to how you could come up with such preposterous, false, and malicious allegation,” said the notice, which also stated that the law firm had no office in Dubai.

“The false imputations made by you have been disseminated far and wide, and you have done so with the knowledge that your words would be accessed and read by persons both in India and abroad. Your unsubstantiated and reckless statements have deeply hurt the public standing and reputation of the firm. The damage caused by you is significant and acute, not only in monetary terms, but more importantly in loss of reputation and the mala fide blackening of the fair name of the firm,” accused the notice.