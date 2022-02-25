Maternal aunt, friend tracked down in toddler case

Condition of hospitalised child improving

KOCHI

After absconding since a toddler was admitted with serious injuries in a private hospital in Kolanchery earlier this week, the child’s maternal aunt and a man who had stayed in the same apartment were tracked down and brought here by a team from the city police on Friday. The man, Antony Tijin, the woman, and her 12-year-old son were traced to Mysore. The police brought them back after they failed to appear on Thursday as promised and in the light of a case of missing of the woman and her child registered on the statement of the father of the toddler. The woman was produced before the Kakkanad Judicial First Class Magistrate where her statement was recorded. They were brought to the Thrikkakara station in the early morning hours and were released in the evening after collecting their statements. “They had been to many places ever since they went absconding. All the three, including the boy, said that the toddler was hyperactive and that the wounds were self-inflicted just as her mother and grandmother had maintained all along. Since the doctors treating the toddler were also inconclusive about how the injuries were suffered, we will take the opinion of independent child experts to verify the statements of her family members,” said P. V. Baby, ACP, Thrikkakara. While the man and woman were allowed to leave, the child was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which found the boy to be in a state of shock and in need of care and protection. Hence, he was moved to a child care institute. Despite admitting to have no place to go and her dire financial situation, the mother insisted on the custody of the child but was convinced by the police and CWC that the arrangement was made in the best interest of her son. A counsellor from the District Child Protection Unit also gave the child counselling. “The sudden disruption of life had left him visibly shaken and in trauma. The mother wanted to take him to the hospital where the toddler remains admitted. This was not ideal in the prevailing COVID-19 situation and also it wasn’t good to wander around with the child, disrupting his studies. We have also contacted the father of the child who is in Chennai. If she is cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with the suspected assault of the toddler and is found to be fit to care for her son in our inquiry, then we will restore the boy with her,” said Bitty Joseph, Chairperson, CWC. The overall health of the nearly three-year-old toddler was found to be improving though there were serious concerns about her speech being affected, said a medical bulletin issued by the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital on Friday. She was moving her body except for the ruptured left hand and had her eyes wide open. She, however, was not yet to sit up on her own or say anything. Meanwhile, the mother and grandmother of the toddler, who had attempted suicide on Thursday, were found to be stable. However, they are yet to be moved out of the ICU for fear of their own security, hospital sources said.