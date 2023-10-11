Master’s degree to be basic qualification for taking ARS exam

October 11, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education and Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said here on Wednesday that the recent stipulation that a doctoral degree was needed for a candidate to take the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) examination would be withdrawn.

Starting next year, a master’s degree will be the basic qualification. He also said that the ICAR would formally request the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to allow fisheries graduates to apply for the Indian Forest Service examination and to include fisheries science as a subject in civil service exams.

He said the future prospects of fisheries education looked promising as he emphasised the increasing significance of the fisheries sector in the country in recent years.

Dr. Pathak underscored the need for a realignment of key positions within the fisheries sector. At present, many critical roles in the sector are held by individuals without fisheries degree or those with minimum qualifications or training in fisheries. He said that this should change gradually, with key positions being filled by fisheries graduates.

At the same time, he acknowledged that a sudden transformation might not be possible. Dr. Pathak was addressing students and researchers during an interactive session at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos).

He expressed optimism about the future of fisheries education in the country and said that the ICAR was open to suggestions and recommendations from experts. Kufos Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeepkumar presided over the session. Dinesh Kaippilly, registrar, and Devika Pillai, director of research, also shared their thoughts.

Dr. Pathak visited Kufos laboratories and informed the university authorities of the additional support from the ICAR for improved functioning. He also shared his wishes for the international fisheries meet to be held at Kufos in January 2024.

