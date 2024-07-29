Master plan to tap full potential of Vizhinjam port in final stage, says Minister

The State government is preparing a master plan for leveraging the full potential of the Vizhinjam International Seaport to benefit various sectors, said Minister of Industries P. Rajeeve here on Monday.

He was interacting with investors at the day-long Conclave on Continuing Investments, organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and the Department of Industries and Commerce here.

The Vizhinjam master plan, which is in its final stage, will strategise utilisation of the Port for the advantage of various sectors including medical devices, electronics and manufacturing sectors, he said. The conclave on Monday brought around 282 entrepreneurs, who have invested more than ₹5 crore each in the State over the last three years.

Responding to a query on the solar energy sector, Mr. Rajeeve said that the government is reimbursing 25% of the amount for purchasing equipment in addition to an incentive of up to ₹25 lakh being provided to priority sectors identified in the Industrial Policy 2023. The State government has also planned an International Roundtable series on 12 sectors. The first in the series on robotics will be held on August 24 in Kochi. Investors, researchers and startups will feature in the International Robotics Roundtable.