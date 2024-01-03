Master plan document for Kochi Corporation to be submitted to State government soon

January 03, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The master plan document for the Kochi Corporation will be submitted to the State government for approval shortly.

Corporation officials are busy giving finishing touches to the final document in tune with suggestions that came up at the Corporation council meeting which approved the document.

The suggestion regarding demarcation of risk zones in the city, which are prone to flooding and other natural hazards, is a major update being done in the final document. Earlier, a considerable extent of the city area was marked as risk zone based on a flood mapping done by an agency. However, legislators from the city had highlighted inaccuracies in the demarcation. They also pointed out that a few city areas that had not experienced flooding were wrongly marked as risk zones. Such changes will be incorporated into the final version of the master plan document.

Though it may take a fortnight for the submission of the final document, the Corporation has communicated to the State authorities on the decision approving the master plan before the December 31 deadline. This would give the civic authorities some breathing space to submit the final document, said those associated with the project.

The document will have to be submitted in hard copy format, which has to be duly signed by the Mayor. The Chief Town Planner will submit the document to the government. Soft copies of the final document will be available in the public domain shortly after the government approval, officials said.

The formulation of the master plan had been made a prerequisite for civic bodies to avail themselves of funds under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation.