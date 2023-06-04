Massive traffic snarl in Vypeen after truck breaks down on Goshree bridge

June 04, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KOCHI

A serpentine traffic snarl engulfed the stretch from the third Goshree Bridge to Vypeen for over an hour on Sunday evening after a goods carrier broke down on the bridge.

A similar traffic snarl was witnessed from Vypeen to High Court Junction and beyond in May when over 9,000 doctors converged at a convention centre in Bolgatty island for their national conference.

Such frequent massive traffic snarls have given impetus to the demand that Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) construct parallel bridges to the first and third of the trio of Goshree Bridges.