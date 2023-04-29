HamberMenu
Massive commuter turnout at Water Metro’s High Court terminal

Unprecedented number of people throng terminal on Saturday, the first weekend after launch of the project; many also visit Vyttila, Kakkanad terminals, albeit on a lesser scale

April 29, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
People stand in queue to purchase tickets to board the Kochi Water Metro’s electric-hybrid ferry at the High Court terminal on Saturday.

People stand in queue to purchase tickets to board the Kochi Water Metro’s electric-hybrid ferry at the High Court terminal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Faced with people thronging the Water Metro’s High Court terminal, Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) is operating ferries every 15 minutes, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Unprecedented number of people thronged the terminal on Saturday, the first weekend after the Water Metro project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The attractively priced ₹20 fare for the High Court-Vypeen commute and the yearning to check out the unique and modern ferries have resulted in visitors to Marine Drive too turning up in large numbers to commute in them, official sources said.

People have also been visiting the Vyttila and Kakkanad terminals, albeit on a lesser scale, to take a ride in ferries in the corridor, for which the fare is ₹30. Here, there are three trips at a frequency of one every hour, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. from Vyttila, and from 8.40 a.m. to 11.40 a.m. from Kakkanad. Likewise, the evening trips that begin from Vyttila are from 3.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. and from Kakkanad between 4.10 p.m. and 7.10 p.m.

The frequency of services will be increased based on demand.

