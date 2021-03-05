Mass vaccination camps soon

KOCHI

05 March 2021 01:13 IST

The medical authorities plan to launch mass vaccination camps lasting about a week in the urban areas in the district to reduce the rush in hospitals and health centres where COVID-19 vaccination is now being administered.

Medical department sources said that there was a big rush for taking vaccines and it was causing some confusion about registration too in the minds of the public. The camps are expected to address the rush for getting vaccination.

The medical authorities also expect 200 vaccination administration centres to be ready in the district in the public and private sectors soon as their numbers are now being increased. There are 49 centres in the public sector now. The number will go up to 75 within a week. Their numbers will be increased to 100 later.

There are also 15 vaccination centres in the private sector now. A total of 51 institutions have expressed willingness and readiness for administering the vaccines in the private sector. Soon, there will be another 20 to 25 more centres in the private sector, sources added.