Mass liturgy dispute: Bible convention at St. Mary’s Church cancelled

Call to stop protest on cathedral premises

January 17, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The dispute between groups in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church over Mass liturgy is likely to deepen after a Bible convention planned at St. Mary’s Church at Thripunithura was called off by the parish council.

In a separate development, the Church authorities appealed to the police to intervene and stop a protest planned by a lay people’s group on the St. Mary’s Cathedral premises on Thursday against a synod circular calling for unified Mass.

St. Mary’s (Thripunithura) parish council members Babu Jose Pathinanchil and Joshi Xavier Punnakkal issued what they called a “warning” to parishioners calling off the Bible convention scheduled for January 18 to 21. The convention cannot be held as adverse circumstances had cropped up, said the letter to the parishioners to be disseminated through family units.

Antony Poothavelil, administrator and vicar of St. Mary’s Cathedral, wrote to civil police officials on Wednesday informing them of a group — Athirupatha Alamaya Munnettam — which planned a protest on the cathedral premises on Thursday against circulars issued by the synod of bishops and apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur calling for unified Mass.

Alamaya Munnettam plans to throw the circulars into dustbins to show its opposition to the unified Mass. But Father Puthavelil said in his letter to the police: “Nobody has any right to enter the church compound to express such heinous protests. If it happens, it will create law and order problems because a section of parishioners have said that they will not allow such protests on the cathedral premises.” Father Puthavelil wants the police to stop any protest on the cathedral premises and thus prevent a collision between the two groups.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Bible convention at the Thripunithura parish was called off after a group of parishioners stated their opposition to some preachers scheduled to address the convention having engaged in “anti-Church activities”.

Kochi

