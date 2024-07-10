Mass fish kill: High Court panel visits industrial units upstream of Periyar

The panel set up by the Kerala High Court in the wake of the mass fish kill in the Periyar inspected industrial units located on the upstream of the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the river on Wednesday.

The visit was part of the probe into the large-scale fish death reported in the Edayar area and its downstream on May 20 and 21. The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun had set up the panel that included officials of the State and Central pollution control boards, Department of Environment, and environmentalists.

On Wednesday, the team inspected units including Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited, Malaya Rub Tech Industries, and Organo Fertilisers Limited. It inspected the stormwater drains near the units and leading to the river. Samples were taken from drains and ponds.

In the initial leg, the team had visited units downstream. Greens had pointed out that units upstream must also be brought under the ambit of investigation.

The court had constituted the panel on writ petitions filed by activist K.S.R. Menon, Green Action Force, and others. The petitioners had alleged that the State Pollution Control Board had not taken proper steps despite the occurrence of fish kill incidents in the past. The river was the main source of drinking water for people of Kochi and its suburbs. The board had also not initiated any prosecution measures against industrial units that discharged untreated effluents into the river, they had said.