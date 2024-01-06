ADVERTISEMENT

Mass fasting to be organised against new law criminalising protest fast

January 06, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Human Rights Movement will organise a day-long mass fast on Monday in protest against the government criminalising fasting as a form of protest. The fast will be held at Gandhi Smriti Mandapam at Kacheripady between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., said a communication here.

The Human Rights Movement spokesperson said fasting was a mode of protest that was peaceful and effective. Its effectiveness was established by Mahatma Gandhi. Veteran trade union leader Thampan Thomas will inaugurate the protest. Felix J. Pulludan and Gandhians K. Aravindakshan and K.P. Shankaran will participate in the protest fast.

The fast as a form of defiance was the most successful mode of protest in India’s struggle for independence, especially towards its end, said the Human Rights Movement. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid that the sharp tool of protest would be directed against him and his administration and was criminalising it as a form of protest, it alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US