Mass fasting to be organised against new law criminalising protest fast

January 06, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Human Rights Movement will organise a day-long mass fast on Monday in protest against the government criminalising fasting as a form of protest. The fast will be held at Gandhi Smriti Mandapam at Kacheripady between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., said a communication here.

The Human Rights Movement spokesperson said fasting was a mode of protest that was peaceful and effective. Its effectiveness was established by Mahatma Gandhi. Veteran trade union leader Thampan Thomas will inaugurate the protest. Felix J. Pulludan and Gandhians K. Aravindakshan and K.P. Shankaran will participate in the protest fast.

The fast as a form of defiance was the most successful mode of protest in India’s struggle for independence, especially towards its end, said the Human Rights Movement. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid that the sharp tool of protest would be directed against him and his administration and was criminalising it as a form of protest, it alleged.

