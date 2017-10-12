Mass contact programme for migrants

A mass contact programme to address the problems of migrant workers in the district will be held at the Perumbavoor Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School on October 15.
State Police Chief Loknath Behera will inaugurate the programme. A review meeting chaired by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla to take stock of the arrangements was held at the collectorate on Wednesday.
The programme will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Arrangements will be made at the venue for migrant workers to apply for Aadhaar card and open bank accounts. A free medial camp will also be held. Counters will be set up to receive complaints from migrants.
The programme assumes significance in the wake of a scare campaign over social media platforms, leaving the migrant community in the State concerned about their safety.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor