Mass contact programme for migrants

A mass contact programme to address the problems of migrant workers in the district will be held at the Perumbavoor Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School on October 15.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera will inaugurate the programme. A review meeting chaired by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla to take stock of the arrangements was held at the collectorate on Wednesday.

The programme will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arrangements will be made at the venue for migrant workers to apply for Aadhaar card and open bank accounts. A free medial camp will also be held. Counters will be set up to receive complaints from migrants.

The programme assumes significance in the wake of a scare campaign over social media platforms, leaving the migrant community in the State concerned about their safety.