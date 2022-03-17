Mass celebration row: Laity forum burns cardinals’ effigies in Kochi

A large group of lay people, supporting the demand for a fully congregation-facing Mass in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabar Church, burnt the effigies of Cardinals George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, and Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation for Oriental Churches of the Catholic Church, on Thursday.

The group of lay people had convened to express their solidarity with the priests of the Archdiocese who met at the Kaloor Renewal Centre and Archbishop Antony Kariyil, Metropolitan Vicar.

A communication from Binu John, convenor, and Riju Kanjookkaran, spokesperson, of Almaya Munnettam, the combine of lay people, said they had raised the demand to boycott Cardinal Alencherry. They also said no one would be allowed to impose anything other than a fully congregation-facing Mass in the archdiocese. They said priests who opposed the demand for the congregation-facing Mass should be kept away from responsibilities in the archdiocese

In August last year, the Synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church had decided that a unified system of Mass celebration should be introduced. The unified system involved the priest facing the congregation for the first half of the Mass and then facing away from them for the second half. However, the faithful in the Ernakulam-Angamalay Archdiocese has been among those vociferously demanding that they should be allowed to continue with the way they had been celebrating the Mass for about 50 years, in which the celebrant faced the congregation for the entire duration of the Mass.