Masala bonds: HC reserves verdict on plea of KIIFB, Isaac challenging ED summons

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on petitions by former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in the floating of masala bonds by the KIIFB.

When the petition was taken up for hearing, counsel for the ED submitted that the agency had power under the FEMA to take up investigation into any alleged contravention of the rule.

The summons could not be quashed for want of jurisdiction. Besides, the argument that the summons could be issued only in pending proceedings would defy logic.

The objective of the FEMA itself was to ensure that there were no contraventions of the provision of the Act. The ED could only arrive at some conclusion after an investigation.

There was no basis for arguing that the summons was issued with mala fide intentions. Besides, Dr. Isaac could not level allegations of malice or abuse of process against the ED as he had not yet responded to the summons. The fact that the CEO of the KIIFB was only authorised to allocate funds did not stand in the way of the ED questioning other officers of the agency.

The KIIFB and Dr. Isaac had contended that the ED had no jurisdiction to investigate misutilisation of funds mobilised through masala bonds. The RBI had only the power to appoint an authorised person and inquire into the affairs of the KIIFB.

Dr. Isaac submitted that, being the former Vice Chairman of the KIIFB as well as former Chairman of the Executive Committee of the agency, he was not responsible for the utilisation of funds. He submitted that the ED had been conducting a roving inquiry. The ED’s action was beyond the jurisdiction and the scope of inquiry contemplated under the FEMA.