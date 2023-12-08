Masala bonds: HC asks ED whether it has verifiable info to continue probe

December 08, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala HIgh Court on Friday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to inform the court whether it intended to withdraw that part of the summons issued to former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac which seeks information about the bank account details of his family members in connection with the investigation into the issue of Masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also asked the ED to tell the court whether it had got verifiable reasons to continue with the investigation in the case.

The court made the observations when a petition filed by Dr. Isaac and the KIIFB Chief Executive Officer challenging the issue of summons to them in connection with the investigation came up for hearing.

During the hearing, the court orally observed that the investigation agency had the power to conduct a proper inquiry but it could not conduct a roving inquiry in the case. There was a distinction between a roving inquiry and a proper inquiry.

The agency had other methods of collecting documents in the case. It was possible to find out the end use of money collected by way of Masala bonds from the CAG. The court said the agency could have collected the information without summoning Dr. Isaac when KIIFB officials appeared before the ED on seven occasions.

The court also said the argument of counsel for the KIIFB that the pendency of the case would put KIIFB to a lot of prejudice and was affecting its credibility may be right because it was the major funding agency for the infrastructure projects in the State.

Counsel for the ED submitted that the part of the summons which required Dr. Isaac to provide details of the bank accounts operated by his family members could be withdrawn as it was affecting him personally. If they responded to the summons and showed that everything was in order, the ED would close the complaint as frivolous, counsel submitted.

The court posted the case on December 14 for further hearing.

