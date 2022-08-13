Martyrs’ Column at Kerala High Court dedicated to nation

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 13, 2022 00:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S. Manikumar and Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi at the Martyrs’ Column at the Kerala High Court on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

A Martyrs’ Column, set up on the premises of the Kerala High Court, was dedicated to the nation on Friday.

The column, which is claimed to be the first such initiative in a High Court, was dedicated to the nation by S. Manikumar, the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

The column was set up as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, marking the 75th year of Independence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, the Flag Officer Commanding- in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, was the guest of honour. K. Vinod Chandran, Judge, High Court of Kerala, presided over the function. K. Gopalakrishna Kurup, Advocate General, Kerala, delivered the keynote address.

P. Krishna Kumar, Registrar General, A.V. Pradeepkumar, Registrar (Administration), and Rajesh Vijayan, president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association spoke. L. Beena, Chief Engineer (Buildings), Department of Public Works, presented a report.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
court administration

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app