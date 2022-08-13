Martyrs’ Column at Kerala High Court dedicated to nation

Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S. Manikumar and Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi at the Martyrs’ Column at the Kerala High Court on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Martyrs’ Column, set up on the premises of the Kerala High Court, was dedicated to the nation on Friday.

The column, which is claimed to be the first such initiative in a High Court, was dedicated to the nation by S. Manikumar, the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

The column was set up as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, marking the 75th year of Independence.

Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, the Flag Officer Commanding- in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, was the guest of honour. K. Vinod Chandran, Judge, High Court of Kerala, presided over the function. K. Gopalakrishna Kurup, Advocate General, Kerala, delivered the keynote address.

P. Krishna Kumar, Registrar General, A.V. Pradeepkumar, Registrar (Administration), and Rajesh Vijayan, president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association spoke. L. Beena, Chief Engineer (Buildings), Department of Public Works, presented a report.