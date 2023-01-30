Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi commemorated

January 30, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Gandhi Peace Foundation, Ernakulam, organised a commemorative meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi.

Foundation chairman P.K. Shamsuddin, former judge of the Kerala High Court, garlanded the Gandhi statue. Jacob Pulikkal, K. Radhakrishnan Nair, Babu Joseph, M.K. Saseendran, Venugopalan Nair, and Raja Rajeevkumar spoke. An all-religion prayer meeting was also held.

Mythri Social Group, Kerala Gandhi Darshan Vedi, and the scout and guide wing of Kendriya Vidyalaya Port Trust School, Willingdon Island, organised an event to mark the occasion.

Writer Pratima Asher inaugurated a meeting and garlanded the Gandhi statue near Koovapadam. Sajan Manali, Manisha Menon, Giriraj Verma, Agustus Cyril, S.S. Kilikar, P.S. Gerom, and Naresh Kumar spoke.

Lecture series

Former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar has said that when morality becomes a thing of the past, lack of sympathy on the part of governments rises. Intolerance spawns riots, he said while delivering a lecture on ‘Fading morality and Gandhian corrective measures’ as part of a lecture series on Mahatma Gandhi organised by the Chavara Cultural Centre in connection with the 75th anniversary of Gandhi’s assassination on Monday.

“It is expensive to get justice from a government that stays away from the commoner. The ideologies that once instilled hopes in us have all become time-worn. Those ideologies that haven’t failed are laughing at us. There isn’t a single day without an instance of denial of justice and discrimination,” Mr. Jayakumar said, pointing to the need for a spiritualisation of politics and a compatibility between modes and goals. Academic M.C. Dileep Kumar was the moderator.

Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) observed the day, which was inaugurated by Hibi Eden, MP. Even after 75 years of the Mahatma’s assassination, there is not much change in the political situation given the threat posed by the communal-divisive agenda of the Sangh Parivar forces. Godse’s loaded pistol continues to take aim at the country’s secularism, he said.

DCC president Mohamed Shiyas presided over the function.