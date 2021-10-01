Martial arts trainer arrested for sexually abusing woman

The Maradu police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of sexually abusing a woman in the guise of training her in martial arts.

Ranjith, 39, of Ponnani in Malappuram has been running a martial arts and yoga training institute in a rented building on Niravath Road at Maradu for the last three years.

The institute was frequented by many people, and the accused used to conduct special sessions for women and sexually exploit them, the police said.

The victim, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was allegedly targeted by holding early morning sessions when she alone was trained. Ranjith had fled to Malappuram after the incident, and the police arrested him from there.

He had been arrested in the past for allegedly abusing a woman from Tamil Nadu in the same fashion. The police suspect that he may have abused many more in the same way.

The accused was produced in court and remanded.