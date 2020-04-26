Markets under strict scrutiny after Kottayam incident

The case of a worker at the Kottayam main provisions and vegetable market contracting COVID-19 early this week has forced the district administration to restrict market operations in Ernakulam.

Restrictions on wayside and footpath sales will be immediately felt, and social distancing will be monitored with the help of the police and business owners.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of trade representatives with Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar here on Saturday.

As a first step, unloading of supplies will be done at the Ernakulam main market between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. to avoid crowding and contact between local market operators and lorry crew. The new schedule will come into effect on Monday.

Lorry drivers and crew have been instructed to confine themselves to their respective vehicles. Arrangements will be made for them to meet their basic needs.

The district administration has also banned wayside sales and designated space near Marine Drive for such activities. Only those selling fruits and vegetables have been allocated space under the new arrangements.