Markets reopen amid strict regulations

The Chambakkara fish market and Aluva vegetable and provisions wholesale market reopened after a gap of two days on Tuesday, with severe restrictions on entry into the market area and curtailed business hours.

The Chambakkara fish wholesale market remained open from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. and less than 500 people transacted business.

Businessmen were given passes from a counter specially arranged for the purpose.

The market operations were closely watched, said V.P. Chandran, councillor of Ward 50 of the Kochi Corporation and chairman of the Chambakkara Market Samrakshana Samithi. The Samithi is overseeing the arrangements for ensuring that business transactions followed COVID-19 regulations.

All those entering the market were asked to wear masks and to keep physical distancing norms in mind. Security guards maintained strict vigil as they controlled the entry of people in lots of 50 each.

The wholesale transactions ended at 6 a.m. when retail buyers were allowed in. They too were given passes and allowed entry in groups of 50 for half-hour of purchases.

The police had on Saturday arrested 20 people from the Chambakkara market for flouting regulations on maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks. They were released on bail later in the day but the functioning of the market came under a cloud as the Kochi Corporation warned of a possible shutdown if action was not taken.

The Aluva wholesale vegetables and provisions market reopened only for wholesale business and that too with restricted business hours. Business began at 6 a.m. and the market was closed by 9 a.m. with all transactions being completed by the time, said Venkatachalam, a trader.

Aluva municipality councillor for Pulinchuvadu Jebi Mather Hisham said the market opened with severe restrictions and transactions were conducted under supervision of traders and other stakeholders.

She said Ward 18 (Nazareth) in Aluva town had also turned containment zone after a person who visited a hospital in the area tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.