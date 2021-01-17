Market stalls to be rehabilitated

A temporary structure to rehabilitate the Ernakulam market stalls will be ready by March, after which work on a new market is set to begin under Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).
The temporary structure near the existing market will provide space for the stalls.
A meeting to discuss the way forward in the implementation of the project was organised on Saturday at the project site with representatives of stall owners, Mayor M. Anilkumar, CSML CEO Jafar Malik, T.J. Vinod, MLA; Hibi Eden, MP, and local councillors.
Mr. Anilkumar said meetings with departments like the KSEB, KWA, and the traffic police would be held to ensure better implementation of the project.
Mr. Malik said new drains would be constructed to resolve waterlogging.
