Mark list row: TV channel reporter’s statement recorded

July 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Crime Branch (CB) team probing the case registered in connection with the mark list row at Maharaja’s College here on a complaint filed by P.M. Arsho, State secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI), on Thursday recorded the statement of a television news channel reporter.

The decision to arraign the reporter as the fifth accused in the case had triggered a political controversy raising the spectre of media freedom. Though the CB had initially issued notice asking her to appear before it last month, she did not comply with it. She had approached court for a copy of the complaint filed by Mr. Arsho and had since received it.

She was reportedly asked about the sequence of events on the day when she had reported the news from the college. She reportedly told the agency that she had gone to the college to report another fake certificate row related to former SFI activist K. Vidya and chanced upon the allegations about the mark list levelled by a Kerala Students Union leader.

The CB had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against five persons in connection with the mark list row. Vinod Kumar, coordinator of the Department of Archaeology, is the first accused and V.S. Joy, Principal, is the second accused. Aloysius Xavier, State president of the Kerala Students’ Union, is the third accused and a KSU college unit leader the fourth accused.