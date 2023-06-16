Mark list row: channel reporter fails to turn up before Crime Branch

June 16, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The chief reporter of a television news channel summoned to depose before the Crime Branch (CB) team probing a case registered in connection with the mark list row at Maharaja’s College did not turn up before the investigation team on Friday.

She was served a notice to appear at the CB office. She is the fifth accused in the case registered following a complaint by Students Federation of India (SFI) State secretary P.M. Arsho alleging a conspiracy behind the erroneous mark list that showed him as having cleared an exam that he never took.

Two Kerala Students Union leaders, including its State president Aloysius Xavier, who are also arraigned as accused, had also not turned up before the investigation team on Thursday. They have sought a week’s time to appear before the team.

It is learnt that the reporter is considering legal recourse. She has approached the court seeking a copy of the complaint against her.

The team also asked her to produce the footage from the day when the mark list row erupted and she reported live from the college campus. She may be issued a fresh notice. Arraigning a media person as an accused in the case had triggered a political storm in the State raising the spectre of media freedom.

The CB had already recorded the statements of Vinodkumar Kallolickal, coordinator of the Department of Archaeology, and college Principal V.S. Joy, the first and second accused in the case, respectively.

The college had attributed the erroneous mark list to a technical glitch in the National Informatics Software (NIC). The college examination controller had submitted a report to that effect to the Principal earlier this month. The CB had also recorded the statements of the examination controller and the NIC technical officer though they are not accused in the case.

