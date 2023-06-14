Mark list row: CB collects CCTV footage from college

June 14, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Crime Branch (CB) probing the mark list row at Maharajas college on a complaint filed by P.M. Arsho, State secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI) has collected the CCTV footage from the college.

Sources associated with the investigation declined to reveal what they were looking for in the footage but would only say that ‘certain things’ are being examined.

This has triggered rumours that police were probably looking for evidence to establish conspiracy charges as invoked in the First Information Report (FIR). Mr. Arsho in his complaint had alleged a conspiracy behind the college issuing the mark list showing that he had passed a post graduate exam that he never took.

The police had since then registered a FIR arraigning Vinod Kumar, coordinator of the Department of Archaeology, as the first accused and V.S. Joy, Principal, and Aloysius Xavier, State president of the Kerala Student’ Union, as the second and the third accused.

A KSU activist of the college and a chief reporter of a television news channel had been named as fourth and fifth accused in the case that invoked among others charge of conspiracy. The decision to arraign in the reporter had since then triggered a greater controversy raising the spectre of media freedom.

The college had attributed the erroneous mark list to a technical glitch in the National Informatics Software (NIC). The college exam controller had also submitted a report to that effect to the Principal earlier this month. CB had recorded the statements of the first and the second accused and that of the exam controller and the NIC technical officer. The statements of the remaining accused would be recorded shortly, said sources.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the error in the mark list was pointed out by a faculty member in a WhatsApp group of faculties before the controversy erupted. But it was reportedly overlooked landing the college in trouble.

