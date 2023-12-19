ADVERTISEMENT

Mariyakutty moves HC for pension arrears

December 19, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

She says she has not been getting widow pension, amounting to ₹1,600 a month, for the past five months

The Hindu Bureau

Mariyakutty, the elderly woman who created a political stir following her protest with a begging bowl, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking to get her widow pension dues cleared.

Ms. Mariyakutty had taken to the protest after the government failed to disburse the social welfare pension. The elderly woman stated before the court that she was a beneficiary of the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme and used to get ₹1,600 a month. Though the pension amount was disbursed till July 2023, it has been pending for the past five months, she stated.

The court, which sought the views of the State government, posted the case for December 21.

