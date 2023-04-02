ADVERTISEMENT

Marivillu, a clinic for transgender persons, opens at Vyttila

April 02, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - KOCHI

A special clinic for members of the transgender community was opened on Saturday near the Vyttila Mobility Hub in the city.

The clinic named Marivillu (Rainbow), readied by the district panchayat using the People’s Plan Fund for 2022-23, was inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve. He said the government would plan more projects for the community.

Presiding over the function, Uma Thomas, MLA, said transgender persons should get better treatment in the labour sector. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh also pledged his support to the community.

A doctor from the community will be available at the clinic, besides a nurse and two volunteers and an office staff. The clinic will also identify those in need of specialised treatment and provide assistance to them. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas was present.

