HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marivillu, a clinic for transgender persons, opens at Vyttila

April 02, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A special clinic for members of the transgender community was opened on Saturday near the Vyttila Mobility Hub in the city.

The clinic named Marivillu (Rainbow), readied by the district panchayat using the People’s Plan Fund for 2022-23, was inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve. He said the government would plan more projects for the community.

Presiding over the function, Uma Thomas, MLA, said transgender persons should get better treatment in the labour sector. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh also pledged his support to the community.

A doctor from the community will be available at the clinic, besides a nurse and two volunteers and an office staff. The clinic will also identify those in need of specialised treatment and provide assistance to them. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas was present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.