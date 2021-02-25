Maritime India Summit: port signs a slew of MoUs

Kochi

25 February 2021 01:20 IST

The Maritime India Summit – 2021 being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways between March 2 and 4 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summit will be conducted on a virtual platform and can be attended by exhibitors as well as all connected with the maritime sector, said a communication from the Cochin Port Trust here.

As part of the summit, MoUs are being signed by major ports in India to promote maritime trade and establish new projects for upgrading infrastructure facilities.

Cochin Port Trust is in the process of signing 25 MoUs. The port authority has signed an MoU with Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited, Kottayam Port, Parisons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Great Seas Services LLP, Cochin Cements, Greenix Ventures Pvt. Ltd., REC Global, Krishna Hospital, and Unique Bunkers. The total estimated value of the projects covered under the MoUs is ₹1,025 crore and will generate about 2,735 employment opportunities, said the communication. More MoUs are expected to be signed later with stakeholders.

The three-day event will be attended by stakeholders in the maritime sector including senior and eminent policy planners, domestic and international investors, CEOs of Indian and global maritime companies, industry experts, thought leaders, technology providers, bankers and insurers, and representatives of major ports and shipping lines from across the world.

The summit, while showcasing abundant opportunities in the maritime sector in India, will also provide a forum for exchange of ideas and networking. Investment opportunities exist in all segments of the maritime sector, said the communication.