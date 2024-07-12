GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Marine researcher Ali Manikfan conferred with honorary fellowship

Published - July 12, 2024 12:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

At 86, the thirst for knowledge continues to fuel Padma awardee Ali Manikfan, driving him to say that the relentless pursuit of learning remains a core motivation in his life. Mr. Manikfan has many scholarly faces with expertise in marine biology, astronomy, shipbuilding, ecology, and agriculture.

Speaking after receiving the prestigious honorary fellowship of the Marine Biological Association of India (MBAI) at a function held at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here, he said much of his scientific learning had been stemmed from his life experiences.

According to him, his close observation of nature and curiosity to understand the science behind everything shaped his life. Sharing his journey with marine scientists and staff at the CMFRI on the occasion, Mr. Manikfan said, “At first, it was about survival in the unique environment of Lakshadweep. Later, as curiosity about science grew, it evolved into a passion. That passion drove me to learn about the sea, marine life, agriculture, astronomy, shipbuilding engineering, and everything else.”

On his association with the CMFRI, he said, “I once encountered a team of scientists from the CMFRI during my regular swim in the sea. The chance meeting eventually led to opportunities to work with the institute.” In 2021, the country honoured him with the Padma Shri.

A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of the CMFRI and president of MBAI, presided over the function. N.G.K. Pillai, P.M. Aboobacker, K.K.C. Nair, Rekha J. Nair, and Grinson George spoke.

