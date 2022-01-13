Marine research, production centre for Kufos mooted

Experts suggest measures to reorient strategies for sustainable fisheries

A group of experts and stakeholders, who met here at a national seminar on reorienting strategies for sustainable aquaculture and fisheries, has recommended, among other initiatives, setting up an exclusive marine research and production facility attached to the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), funded by the State government.

Major issues

Establishing a selective breeding and research centre for pearlspot considering the high demand for the fish, encouraging riverine and reservoir fish culture involving tribespeople, spreading ornamental fish culture, raising the percentage of value addition in fish processing from five to twenty, and exploiting the seaweed production capacity are the other major issues that have been highlighted by experts.

Kufos sources said the recommendations were being submitted to the State government for consideration.

The recommendations said ornamental fishery was a ‘sleeping giant’ with massive potential and rich resources that remained under-explored and exploited.

Priority should be given to developing biodegradable film to reduce the use of plastic in fish processing industry, and waste valorisation must be a prime focus for the seafood processing industry, the recommendations added.

Utilising aquatic plant fibre is important to contain the menace of styrofoam, they said.

Shrimp aquaculture

The seminar also pointed out there were constraints in regulating shrimp aquaculture in the country, but specific policies need to be framed for judiciously using the aquatic environment.

The misuse of chemicals must be checked and incidences of anti-microbial resistant strains of pathogen should be traced and documented, the recommendations said.