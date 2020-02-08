Kochi

Marine experts moot more conservation efforts for sharks, rays

more-in

Marine fishery experts have mooted revisiting the list of protected marine elasmobranchs (sharks and rays) in the Wildlife Protection Act (1972). Apart from common conservation measures for both terrestrial and marine organisms in the same Act, sharks and rays must be given special attention for making conservation measures implementable, they said.

The marine experts were speaking at a consultative workshop on threatened and protected sharks and rays organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute here, said a press release here.

The meeting also called for periodic assessment of the species protected under the WPA and modification in the listing as almost two decades had passed since the inclusion of 10 species of elasmobranchs in the protected list. Considering the complexity of use and stakeholder interaction in marine waters, a special provision for marine conservation may be brought in, they said.

The CMFRI will take the lead in preparing a white paper on the current status of the protected marine elasmobranchs, the press release added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 10:31:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/marine-experts-moot-more-conservation-efforts-for-sharks-rays/article30772097.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY