Marine Drive walkway gets a makeover as visitors trickle in

GCDA to expand capacity of STP to end odour on the waterfront

Visitors have begun trickling in to the Marine Drive walkway with the ₹7.85-crore renovation works of the 2.20-km facility nearing completion and the three iconic bridges on the stretch being given a fresh coat of paint.

The renovated walkway’s commissioning has been listed under the 100-days’ programme of the State government. Formal inauguration of the High Court-Goshree Bridge stretch, where works got over in February, was cancelled due to model code of conduct for the Assembly poll taking effect. Almost all renovation works in the corridor are over, but for a small portion near the area where a Water Metro jetty has been envisaged, said Jafar Malik, the CEO of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

A team led by V. Salim, Chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), the agency which owns the walkway, would visit the stretch on Wednesday to get a first-hand account of the works done and to ready a plan to ensure its cleanliness and safety. With the police having constraints in deploying personnel round the clock, private security guards are likely to be posted, including to secure the entry points.

“While lights have been installed all through the stretch, work has begun to install CCTVs, which will be monitored by the police. The walkway will be extended up to Ernakulam Boat Jetty shortly, based on a request by the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council,” Mr. Malik said.

Sewage treatment

Aimed at putting an end to the nauseating odour on the waterfront, the GCDA has submitted a proposal to the government to expand the capacity of the existing sewage treatment plant (STP) which processes sewage from many of the apartments on the waterfront, Mr. Salim said. This is crucial to ensure that sewage from all apartments is treated.

In addition, the proposed cleaning of Market Canal under the canal rejuvenation plan will hopefully put an end to the odour that visitors to the walkway have to put up with, he added.

The Kerala High Court had issued directions to stakeholders to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Sources associated with CSML’s walkway renovation work said a tank has been created on the northern side of the walkway to collect treated water from the STP. This will be used to water plants planted afresh on the walkway. A similar tank will be readied on the southern side.

The salient features of the renovated walkway are an open-air gymnasium and kids play area. “Care has also been taken to remove advertisements that adorned the stretch. They will now be confined to a small space in between a pair of lights on the eastern side of the walkway, so that they do not hamper the view of the backwaters,” they said.