Marine Drive Walkway decision invites wrath of general public

‘Denying access to the pathway is nothing but an illegal encroachment on the rights of an individual and impermissible under law’

September 21, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Marine Drive Walkway on Thursday night.

A view of the Marine Drive Walkway on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The decision of the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority to ban public access to the Marine Drive Walkway between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. has evoked a sharp response from various sections of society.

While some legal experts questioned the legality of the decision, a section of the city youth felt the decision would deny city dwellers a hang-around place.

Former Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany felt the decision lacked legal backing. The construction of the shopping complex at Marine Drive got clearance under Coastal Regulation Zone rules by considering the walkway as a public road. Hence, no public can be denied access to the area, he said.

The alleged illegal activities including the use of narcotic drugs and racing of motorbikes along the walkway cannot be cited as the reason for keeping the public away. The alleged illegal activities taking place in the area, located close to the office of the City Police Commissioner, indicate the failure of the policing system. The authorities should strengthen policing in the area rather than shutting it down, he suggested.

T. Asaf Ali, a senior lawyer and former Director General of Prosecution, felt the restriction on the use of a public pathway like Marine Drive must be just, fair, and reasonable. Denying access is a case of deprivation of the personal liberty of an individual to walk the public pathway. Such restrictions are nothing but an illegal encroachment on the rights of an individual and impermissible under law, he said.

Mithun Joseph, an avid cyclist, who frequents the area with his friends, felt the decision would deny the youth their favourite hang-around place. This is one of the must-see destinations in the city. There has not been much police presence in the area. The authorities should strengthen the presence of police to maintain law and order rather than banning public access, he felt.

