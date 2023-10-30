ADVERTISEMENT

Marine Drive access ban lifted

October 30, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has said that it will not prevent anyone from accessing the Marie Drive walkway as no decision to that effect was taken. The GCDA came up with the explanation on Monday after reviewing its earlier decision to ban access to the walkway between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

People may reach the area any time and spend time there. However, sound pollution and use of high-decibel sound systems will be banned. Signage indicating the restriction would be placed at Marine Drive, a communication said.

The earlier decision of the GCDA to restrict access had invited widespread criticism.

The meeting, attended by GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai and Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar, decided not to permit street vending in the area. The police will keep a watch on the area. More CCTV cameras had been installed, added the communication.

