HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marine Drive access ban lifted

October 30, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has said that it will not prevent anyone from accessing the Marie Drive walkway as no decision to that effect was taken. The GCDA came up with the explanation on Monday after reviewing its earlier decision to ban access to the walkway between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

People may reach the area any time and spend time there. However, sound pollution and use of high-decibel sound systems will be banned. Signage indicating the restriction would be placed at Marine Drive, a communication said.

The earlier decision of the GCDA to restrict access had invited widespread criticism.

The meeting, attended by GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai and Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar, decided not to permit street vending in the area. The police will keep a watch on the area. More CCTV cameras had been installed, added the communication.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.