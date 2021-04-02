Marina to get a new lease of life

KOCHI

02 April 2021 23:55 IST

Move follows complaints from visitors, seafarers about poor upkeep of facility

Faced with complaints of many wooden planks on the floating docks of the Kochi International Marina getting damaged, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is readying plans to renovate the marina, India’s first, which was commissioned in 2010.

Seafarers, mostly from Europe and North America, who remained berthed here in their yachts, and visitors to the marina which can berth up to 34 yachts, have been expressing concern over the inadequate upkeep of the facility. Having arrived here in seven yachts, they are travelling to other States, while entrusting their yachts with a private agency which has been operating the marina for the past many years, personnel of the KTDC, and other trustworthy people.

The KTDC owns the adjacent Marina House which has 24 deluxe rooms and the popular Bolgatty Palace Hotel and Resort.

Sources in the KTDC said that most planks made of treated wood would be replaced shortly as per standardised norms. “The entire premises will be renovated and given a fresh coat of paint too. The work suffered delay due to the pandemic,” they said.

The floating docks have been built on beams that were erected in around two acres of the backwaters.

Temporary repairs were done whereby broken planks were replaced with small metal sheets to ensure the safety of seafarers.

In the meantime, a couple of agencies, including the city-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), have evinced interest in managing the marina, it is learnt. KSINC had recently diversified into a host of activities, including construction of pontoons at boat terminals.

Apart from providing berthing space to yachts, the marina also offers scope for adventure tourism. But stakeholders must dredge the premises, said sources in the firm which manages the marina.