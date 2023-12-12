Marginal rise in COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

December 12, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The district has reported a slight uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Of about 1,200 samples tested by the Health department between December 1 and December 11, as many as 148 emerged positive.

The authorities said there was no need to panic as the marginal increase came in view of the increase in number of tests conducted over the past two weeks following reports of a spike in the number of positive cases across the State. Samples have been sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram for genome sequencing tests, they said.

“After a lull of seven months since April 2023, the number of positive cases has started climbing slowly. This is not a huge surge. But COVID-19 will remain a cyclical disease as it will keep coming back to every region in the world, with gaps in between,” said Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, member of the Indian Medical Association’s public health advisory panel.

Dr. Sunny P. Orathel, medical superintendent of Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, said 10 of the nearly 140 samples tested in November were positive, compared to the positivity rate of 2.2% in October. “A majority of those who tested positive recently had contracted the infection earlier. They had also taken the vaccination. However, they were not showing any serious complications,” he said.

Health experts have advised the public not to remain complacent believing that the numbers were low. Antibodies created during earlier infections may have helped many fight the disease. With the festival season around the corner, care must be taken while being in large crowds or gatherings, they said.