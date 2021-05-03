Marginal dip in COVID-19 cases in district

KOCHI

03 May 2021 01:06 IST

Ernakulam saw a dip in new cases on Sunday, when 3,502 people tested positive.

Testing also fell on Sunday when 11,734 samples were collected, compared with the figures over the past four days when over 16,000 samples were sent for testing on each day (17,397 on Saturday and 16,662 on Friday). Consequently, the test positivity rate on Sunday remained high at 29.84%.

The district’s active caseload is at 54,053.

Thrikkakara recorded 145 new cases, Palluruthy 118, Thripunithura 97, Pallipuram 90, and Koothattukulam 76, Kadungalloor 72, Mulavukad 69, and North Paravur 64. A health worker and a police officer tested positive, and the source of infection could not be ascertained in 40 cases.

As many as 2,279 people recovered on Sunday, and 202 people were discharged from hospitals and other centres. A total of 1,00,622 people remain in quarantine.

At hospitals and FLTCs, 258 new admission were made on the day. While 47,114 people are recovering from the infection at home, 35 are at FLTCs, 437 are at SLTCs and 360 are at domiciliary care centres.

At COVID care centres at government hospitals, 513 people are recovering. As many as 1,998 patients are admitted at private hospitals. Of the patients recovering from the infection, 381 are admitted in ICUs.

Of the tests that were done on Sunday, 3,810 were RT-PCR tests.