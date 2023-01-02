March planned to Mount St. Thomas in protest against the ‘desecration’ of St. Mary’s basilica

January 02, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The lay faithful and priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese will take out a rally to the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church at Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad, on Sunday, January 8.

The rally is to register their protest against what the group called the “desecration” of St. Mary’s cathedral basilica and violence “unleashed inside the basilica under the aegis of apostolic administrator archbishop Andrews Thazhath” on December 23 and 24. The protest is also against the stand taken by the police and the attitude of the State government, said a communication here.

The decision to hold the march was taken after a meeting of the lay people and priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese at the Renewal Centre, Kaloor, on Monday. The rally will be led by a 251-member core team. Secretary of the council of priests and senior priest Fr. Kuriakose Mundadan was among those who participated in Monday’s meeting in Kaloor.

The group reiterated that the desecration of the holy sacraments at the basilica cathedral needed to be condemned. As a result of these developments, the basilica was closed down during Christmas celebrations, the group alleged.