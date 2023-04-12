March pension of KSRTC retirees in 10 days, govt. tells HC

April 12, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government on Wednesday undertook before the Kerala High Court that the pension for the month of March would be paid to retired Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees in 10 days.

The government made the undertaking when a petition seeking to initiate a contempt of court case against the Chief Secretary and the KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director came up for hearing.

The government pleader submitted that on account of certain internal issues in the government department, pension payment had been delayed. However, he was not able to give a firm commitment on payment of further pension.

Meanwhile, Biju Prabhakar, KSRTC CMD, said there was no wilful negligence on the part of the Chief Secretary or any officer in the delay in pension payment. Pension was being paid by a consortium of primary agricultural credit societies for and on behalf of the corporation and the government guaranteed repayment of the loans with interest taken by the KSRTC. In fact, the role of the government was only a guarantor to the repayment of the loan availed of by the KSRTC from the consortium.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) had been entered into between the consortium, KSRTC and the government. A fresh MOU was executed on August 25, 2022 with a higher rate of 8% interest as demanded by the cooperative societies from July 2022 to June 2023.

In the meanwhile, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies requested the State government and the KSRTC to enhance the rate of interest as it was practically impossible for the societies to lend money at the rate of 8% in view of the change in the interest rate.

As a result, the societies had stopped funding the consortium, disrupting the payment of pension. A discussion with the societies was in progress at the ministerial level to solve the issue.

The Chief Secretary had already convened a meeting of higher officials and appropriate decision would be taken by the Finance department in a few days. Therefore, ten days time was needed to release the pension. The unpleasant situation occurred due to the sudden stand of the primary agricultural cooperative societies.