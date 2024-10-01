ADVERTISEMENT

Marathon to be held as part of centenary celebrations of St. Teresa’s College

Published - October 01, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A marathon will be organised on Sunday (October 6) in the city in connection with the year-long centenary celebrations of St. Teresa’s College (Autonomous).

ADVERTISEMENT

Titled ‘Teresian Centenary Marathon’, three events would begin from the college — a 10-km centenary run from 5.30 a.m., a 5-km Teresian run from 6 a.m., and a 3-km fun run from 6.15 a.m., Sajimol Augustine, coordinator of the centenary-related events, said here on Tuesday.

All arrangements, including breakfast, will be made for a total of 2,000 participants who are expected to attend the marathon, which will be supervised by officials of the Kerala State Athletics’ Association. Both online and spot registration can be done for a fee of ₹499 and ₹200 for students. The funds raised thus will be used to support the establishment of Karunya Niketan, a home proposed at Vallarpadam for destitutes, she said.

The first and second prizes in each category will be ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The others who spoke include Sr. Vineetha, manager, and Kala M.S., dean of the college. For details, call 98463-47475.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US